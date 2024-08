Medikal

Source: Mynewsgh

Rapper Medikal has postponed his New York concert, originally set for September 1, 2024, at Palladium Times Square, due to delays in securing work permits and visas for his team. He will announce a new date soon and apologizes for the inconvenience.





