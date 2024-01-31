Meek Mill expresses interest in African collaboration

Meek Mill

American rapper Meek Mill has stated his desire to collaborate with an African artist, particularly from Nigeria or Ghana, to produce an album.

Engaging with his followers on X, Meek Mill sought their opinions on which African artist he should join forces with for this exciting musical endeavor.



He confidently expressed his ability to complete the album in just two weeks with the assistance of a talented producer.

In his tweet on Tuesday, January 30, Meek Mill stated, "If I made an album with an African artist who should it be??? Question to Nigeria Ghana? I rap well I could do in 2 weeks with a good producer??? Leave a comment who?"



The announcement has generated significant excitement among fans and followers, as they eagerly anticipate the potential collaboration between Meek Mill and a prominent African artist.