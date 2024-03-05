Meek Mill reveals desire to obtain Ghanaian citizenship

Meek Mill

American rapper Meek Mill has publicly expressed his intention to acquire Ghanaian citizenship.

The announcement came through the artist's X account on March 4, 2024, where he shared his aspiration of changing nationalities, with Ghana topping his list.



Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, attributed his decision to the systemic challenges confronting black individuals in America.



He highlighted the consistent trend of the system breaking down black men, rendering them marginalized and vulnerable.

“I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!” he wrote.



