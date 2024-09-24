Meet Actress, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist…DOREEN KUMANGTUN, who is steadily writing her own Euphoric Chapter

For many who have met and worked with her, they’d tell you that she is not only a brain and charisma combined, but she is a powerful, fearless and pretty script – one you should, would or could not simply make up. DOREEN KUMANGTUN is a stuff of cloud nine, an untouchable rose among thorns, and a force of nature from Navrongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana, Africa. The last born of four who came to Accra at the age of six, lost her precious mother at age twelve but family love from big brother and sisters have seen her grown into a paragon of beauty whose exact objective is to influence measures in her immediate environment and the world at large with her vision and commitment to selfless service.

Her acting career started after she encountered Kweku Sintim-Misa (KSM) by the road side at East Legon, Accra, after brief talks, she knew that her passion was about to take the upward toll – one she has not regretted till date. She started with one scene as a ‘Journalist’ in the movie “Double”. Then Kaakyire Kwame Appiah’s production came through with an audition for ‘Owuo Saafoa’, which she gave a ‘go’; and the rest they say is history.



For ‘Miss Dee’ as she is fondly called, being an actress yesterday and what she thinks that has been missing in today's space is that back then raw talents were scouted for from the scratch and they gave their hundred percent to everything that they found their hands doing; but today, it seems actors and actresses spring up from nowhere and are bequeathed with titles, showered with unjustifiably accolades….simply put, the true definition of the word passion seems to miss its true value these days, however, better days are drawing nigh.



For the personality behind the Awelema Productions, a Ghanaian based production house which has co-produced a series called, “Organized Chaos”; she has more to come from her stable; thus, when she hears people say that, “…the Ghana Movie Industry is dead”, it saddens her heart, it makes her wonder what could be put in place to bring back the good old days. Having worked and still does under Smarttys Management & Production Ltd (a place she calls ‘home’), over the years, she trusts that robust and visionary investors would make this industry soar and compete with other industries in the world at large. With Awelema Productions which is set to create lots of contents for Ghanaians and the world, she says that she is in talks with investors over sponsoring a huge project from Navrongo; this comes after many have questioned why stories of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the likes haven’t been told in its totality. She believes that stories about certain known greats are long overdue to be told, albeit, her Upper East of Ghana region has got equally inspired stories and that’s one of her major goals – to interpret those tales into masterpieces.



Before 2024 gets to its dénouement, the actress and executive producer has two interesting projects coming up in Accra and Navrongo, which she trusts that they are life changing feats which will inspire someone somewhere. She believes that these projects are huge, thought-provoking and progressive. She knows that this is her own little way of adding her quota to the already expanding culture of the continent’s entertainment and lifestyle industry.

Being the gift that keeps on giving, Doreen Kumantung’s foundation – THE AWELAMA FOUNDATION – is a channel of excitement that thrills her heart. The foundation’s core value revolves around caring for everyone (both young and old) especially the aged, the sick, widows and widowers alike, etc; plus it seeks to bring hope and breathe total bliss to bothered souls.



Doreen is aiming at the stars, and for one who loves to face challenges and handle them squarely, her principles upon which she is guided are, respect, honesty and determination. She understands that without morals, you’re worthless, thus, she wants to leave a legacy worthy of the support of her country and continent. Though she is fully aware of life’s ups and downs as well as, that fortune favors the bold… in that vein, she is working tirelessly hard and smart, lingering for the big break with a prepped mentality that life is in seasons so she embraces dares when (and if) they come and stirs them with the assistance of the God her Creator.



'Blessings', they say, come to the patient; Miss Dee knows that life is a stage that needs to be carefully gamboled through a process. She is aware that the presence of social media cannot be ruled out, and it’s playing a major role in the kind of reach she foresees in today’s world; so all she’s got to do is tell her stories through it, keep the faith, stay focus, push to the limit and break barriers.



For younger persons who are on the verge of giving up on their dreams, Doreen Kumangtun reiterates that walk through the wind, rain and storm with panache and sole dependency on God, as the battle for survival and search of glory starts from laughing in the face of assumptions and kicking doubts with zest.



Read full article