‘Men are endangered species’ – Kanayo O Kanayo

Kanayo O. Kanayo

Source: StarrFm

Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo described men as "endangered species" on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, criticizing wealthy Nigerian men for spending excessively on female actors.

