Men hair colouring on the rise

File Photo

In Ghana, a new and captivating trend is taking the fashion scene by storm: the rise of male hair dye. This trend has caught the interest of citizens, with Ghanaian creatives proudly flaunting their unique hair colours, sparking discussions about its deeper implications.

Breaking away from the past association of hair dye with women and limited colour options, Ghanaian men are boldly redefining self-expression through vibrant hair colours. Local barbershops are witnessing a surge in requests for hair dye services, introducing bright blues, reds, and electric greens to the streets of Accra.



While the trend gains momentum, controversy among citizens arises. Some express concern, questioning if there’s a deeper meaning or if it’s merely a matter of personal choice. Exploring male hair dye in Ghana reveals it as more than a passing fad; it’s a statement of individuality and a celebration of creativity.



This revolution challenges norms, empowering men to express themselves in a society where stereotypes often dictate fashion choices.



Interviews with Barbers and clients:



Barbers perspectives:

In an interview with some barbers, Spanky De General at Lapaz said, “I’ve been in this business for a while, and the demand for hair dye has definitely increased. Clients come in seeking different looks, and I think it’s great. It adds an extra flair to their style, and I enjoy helping them achieve the perfect colour.”



Kwesi is also a barber at Unique Barber Shop:



“Recently, I’ve noticed a surge in clients wanting bold hair colors. It’s more than just a trend; it’s a form of self-expression. Men are embracing the chance to showcase their personalities through vibrant hair, and it’s exciting for us barbers to be a part of that.”



Clients insights:



Joshua, who is a resident of Abeka:

“I saw some pictures on social media, and it looked cool. I wanted to try something different. Now, every time I look in the mirror, I feel like I’m making a statement. It’s a fun way to express myself. Although my mom is not in support of this, I really love to dye my hair.”



JezQid, who is an upcoming artiste, stated, “As an artiste I needed something unique to add to my style, so me dying my hair is to add to my style, and so far I haven’t seen someone do my same hairstyle.”



Some prominent celebrities in Ghana, like Shatta Wale, DancegodLlyod, RJZ of La Meme Gang, Bosom P Yung, and Darkovibes, among others, like dying their hairs.



Regardless of views, the male hair dye trend in Ghana has undeniably captured attention. The vibrancy and creativity displayed by these Ghanaian males reflect the evolving landscape of fashion and self-expression. What the future holds for this trend remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the conversation has just begun.