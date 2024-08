Nana Ama Mcbrown

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Nana Ama McBrown, in an interview with Bola Ray, stated she would consider marriage at 35 if she were young, and after 40 if she were a man.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown, in an interview with Bola Ray, stated she would consider marriage at 35 if she were young, and after 40 if she were a man. She emphasized that having children before marriage is acceptable and advised women to think about marriage after 35.





Read full article