Men still want me at age 59 - Rita Edochie

Rita Edochie

Renowned Nollywood actress Rita Edochie recently reminisced about her younger days and the significant interest she garnered from men.

Taking to social media, Rita shared her thoughts alongside an AI-generated image portraying her youthful appearance.



Recalling her youth, Rita emphasized her discerning approach to choosing a life partner, asserting that she identified her ideal match at the age of just 22.



In a candid Facebook post, she asserted that even in her mature years, she continues to attract male attention.



"Men were enthralled by me, but I was discerning," Rita declared. "At 22, I found my perfect husband, Tony Edochie, and didn't hesitate to claim him because he was the one who truly deserved me."



Rita added that, at her current age, men still express interest in her, describing herself as "hotter than fire" and a "correct babe."