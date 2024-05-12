Mental slavery normalizes suffering for some Ghanaians - Opanka

Opanka

Renowned rapper Armstrong Affum, popularly known as Opanka, has highlighted the pervasive impact of mental slavery on Ghanaians, leading many to perceive suffering as a normal part of life.

Speaking from his residence in the United States, the Tema-based artist emphasized that criticism directed at him for addressing issues like 'Dumsor' in his music, despite being abroad, reflects a form of mental enslavement.



During an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Opanka revealed that while some fans questioned his relevance to discuss national hardships from overseas, the overwhelming majority applauded his efforts to amplify their voices through his music.



He remarked, "Approximately 90 percent of my fans resonate with the messages in my 'Dumsor Demonstration' song, appreciating the spotlight shed on pressing societal challenges. However, around 10 percent express skepticism, citing my comfortable lifestyle as a reason to refrain from advocating for those enduring hardship."

Highlighting the insidious nature of mental enslavement, Opanka underscored the paradoxical notion that personal success should preclude empathy towards others' struggles. He lamented how this mindset discourages artists from engaging with societal issues, perpetuating a cycle of indifference.



Undeterred by detractors, Opanka remains steadfast in his commitment to using his platform for positive change. He affirmed, "I refuse to be swayed by the negativity of a few. For every insult, there are a thousand voices of support, urging me to continue speaking truth to power."