Mentally challenged man's erratic behavior sparks chaos, damages car

The mentally challenged man on the road

In a startling incident, a mentally challenged man created chaos by unexpectedly halting a moving car and damaging it, leaving onlookers shocked.

The man abruptly stopped a private car in its tracks and leaped onto its hood, surprising the driver. He proceeded to remove one of the car’s wipers and smashed the windshield, displaying erratic behavior.



Despite the driver's attempts to reason with him calmly, the man persisted in his actions and even tried to assault the driver. Concerned bystanders intervened, restraining the man to prevent further damage and harm.

Outrage ensued as some individuals, angered by the situation, resorted to physical violence against the mentally challenged man. However, others arrived promptly to diffuse the situation, preventing further escalation of violence.



