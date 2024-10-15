Entertainment

Michael Blackson to take legal action against Finance Ministry over locked-up Eurobond investment

Michael Blankson IMG 20241015 143729 Micheal Blackson

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

American comedian Michael Blackson plans to sue Ghana's Ministry of Finance after losing his Eurobond investment, intended to fund his free school.

American comedian Michael Blackson plans to sue Ghana's Ministry of Finance after losing his Eurobond investment, intended to fund his free school. He expressed frustration on social media, stating that the ministry's actions left him seeking alternative funding for the Michael Blackson Academy in Agona Nsaba.



Source: 3news