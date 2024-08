Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Source: Classfmonline

Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng, a retired banker and entrepreneur, is now the face of HarryStitch's Milestone collection, which symbolizes success and sophistication.

Amoabeng’s partnership with the brand highlights fashion as a form of self-expression and confidence.

The collection features elegant, versatile pieces suitable for various occasions.



Read full article