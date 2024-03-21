Mohbad’s autopsy results to be ready in four weeks, officials say

Mohbad

Source: News agency of Nigeria

The Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Richard Somiari, on Wednesday said that the result of an autopsy conducted on deceased singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (aka Mohbad) would be ready in the next three to four weeks.

Mr Somiari gave the assurance while testifying during a coroner’s inquest into the death of the singer.



The witness was cross-examined by the defence counsel in the inquest.



The musician died on 12 September 2023 and was buried the following day. He was 27 years old.



Mohbad's death generated controversies, prompting the Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest.



The inquest began on 13 October 2023 and is taking place at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court.



Mr Somiari told the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi: “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in the death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned.”



The forensic expert assured the public of adequate security and monitoring of samples for the autopsy.



“We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad,” he said.



Also testifying, Sadiq Ayobami, popularly called Spendy, said that he saw the deceased last a day before his death.



He said that both of them attended a concert at Ikorodu and returned to his house after which he left before the singer’s death.



The Coroner adjourned the case to 15 April and directed all parties in the inquest to be present on that day.