Money for boot caused my transition from football to music - Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata

Highlife star Kofi Kinaata recently revealed his transition from aspiring footballer to renowned musician due to financial constraints.

Growing up in Takoradi, Kofi Kinaata faced hurdles pursuing football due to the inability to afford football boots. This setback steered him towards music, where he found solace in its accessibility.



Kinaata expressed, “Money for boots was the main problem…but with music, you don’t need to buy a microphone before you can sing…You just sing then you pass it on to the owner" he revealed in a recent interview on citi tv.



This pivot led to a successful music career spanning a decade, with Kofi Kinaata accumulating accolades such as multiple Songwriter of the Year awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Despite his musical achievements, Kinaata had delayed releasing his anticipated EP, “Kofi OO Kofi,” until fan demands became overwhelming.



He explained, “I’m here because of the fans and the fans are the ones pestering me to release an EP or album…Since it’s a team now and they’re on my neck to release an album I decided to release it for them to stream.”

Originally slated for April 15, the EP’s release has been rescheduled for either the 3rd or 10th of May.



In the meantime, Kofi Kinaata has kept anticipation high with the release of his latest single, “Efiakuma Broken Heart,” paving the way for his forthcoming EP.



