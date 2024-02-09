Mophty chooses music Over teaching after graduating from UEW

Mophty

After graduating from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) with a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Mophty has opted not to pursue a career in teaching, citing his dedication to music.

“Going to the University of Education, Winneba was to combine my music career with tertiary education and if, by the grace of God, I succeed with music, fine, if not then I’ll go into teaching," Mophty expressed during an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast.



"That was the initial idea that I had from the onset but through God’s divine grace I took the risk that whichever goes well that’s where I’ll follow,” he added.



After gaining recognition for his contributions to Mr Drew’s ‘Case remix’ and collaborating with Flowking Stone on the song ‘Tomorrow’, Mophty has committed to pursuing music as a full-time career.

“Right now going into the classroom to teach Mathematics will be very difficult for me looking at the challenging nature of doing music,” he emphasized in an interview with Amansan Krakye monitored by ghanaweb.live.



“People expect you to always do great songs which call for creativity so I can’t combine that with teaching because I’ve chosen to do music full-time after graduating.”