Mophty eyes 'Unsung Artiste of the Year' at Ghana Music Awards

Mophty

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste, Mophty firmly believes he merits the esteemed title of 'Unsung Artiste of the Year' at the imminent Ghana Music Awards (GMA).

In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the 'Case' sensation exuded confidence in his musical odyssey and the resonance of his endeavors throughout the past year.



Mophty underscored the significance of his collaborations, notably featuring on tracks like Mr. Drew’s 'Case Remix' and Flowking Stone’s 'Tomorrow,' as pivotal markers in his artistic trajectory. These joint efforts not only showcased his prowess but also bolstered his standing within the Ghanaian music circuit.



Expressing his aspirations, Mophty disclosed his earnest desire for Mr. Drew’s 'Case Remix,' a collaboration they worked on, to clinch the 'Collaboration of the Year' accolade at the Ghana Music Awards (GMA).



“I’m passionate about winning the 2024 GMA Unsung Artiste of the Year,” affirmed Mophty during the interview. “Looking at my works this year, I think I deserve Unsung."

Maintaining a positive outlook, Mophty articulated, “We always have to be positive-minded to get the ultimate so I’ll be happy to win but others are also aiming for it so let’s leave it to God. But I’m just hoping that at this year’s GMA we will win the collaboration of the year with Case remix and I pray that it comes to pass.”



The crooner implored his fan base and well-wishers to throw their weight behind him during the voting phase of the awards, rallying for their support to realize his aspiration of clinching the prestigious title.



“I’ll plead with everybody that when the time is up for the voting they should vote massively for us because our strength plus your support will be able to achieve our dream,” he stated earnestly.