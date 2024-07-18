Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Mother of youngest male artist narrates how she discovered her son’s skill through what meant to be a distraction

IMG 20240718 072533 Ace Liam with his mother

Thu, 18 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

Chantelle Kuukua Eghan discovered her son Ace Liam Ankrah's painting talent at eleven months old while trying to keep him occupied.

She laid out a canvas and paints to distract him from her work, leading to his abstract creations.

Ace broke a Guinness World Record as the youngest male artist at 1 year and 152 days in May 2024.

Read full article

Source: 3news