Mother of youngest male artist narrates how she discovered her son’s skill through what meant to be a distraction
Thu, 18 Jul 2024 Source: 3news
Chantelle Kuukua Eghan discovered her son Ace Liam Ankrah's painting talent at eleven months old while trying to keep him occupied.
She laid out a canvas and paints to distract him from her work, leading to his abstract creations.
Ace broke a Guinness World Record as the youngest male artist at 1 year and 152 days in May 2024.
