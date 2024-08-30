Entertainment

Mr. Beautiful accuses EC of deleting names of registered voters in the strongholds of NDC

Mr. Beautiful Mr Beautiful

Fri, 30 Aug 2024

Mr. Beautiful, a key NDC advocate, has accused Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) of removing names from the voter rolls in NDC strongholds to disenfranchise voters. Speaking on Cape Coast’s Property FM, he warned that such actions could lead to violence and urged citizens to protest against potential electoral fraud.



