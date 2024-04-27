Mr Beautiful expressed disappointment in the Nana Addo led NPP administration

Mr. Beautiful

Popular actor Clement Bonney, also known as Mr. Beautiful, voiced disappointment with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He highlighted concerns over the NPP's failure to fulfill promises and adequately support its backers, contrasting it with the achievements he attributed to the NDC in a four-year period.



During an interview on Onua FM on April 26, 2024, Mr. Beautiful questioned the tangible results of eight years of NPP governance, particularly for its supporters.



He criticized fellow actors Kalybos and Agya Koo, suggesting he would feel ashamed to be associated with the party if he were in their position.

While acknowledging the impact of his support for the NDC on his career, Mr. Beautiful affirmed he would make the same choice again without hesitation.



He praised individuals, notably in the Ashanti Region, who switched allegiance from the NPP to the NDC, citing the current state of the Ghanaian economy as a reason for their decision.