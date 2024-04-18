Mr Drew's management denounces JamRok bar's allegations as defamatory and false

Mr. Drew

The management team representing musician Mr Drew has rebutted claims made by JamRok Bar and Event Centre, asserting that the venue's accusations against the artist are defamatory and inaccurate.

In a lawsuit filed against Mr Drew, JamRok alleged that the artist failed to perform at their 'Easter Dance Party' after receiving an advance payment of 50% of his fee.



Mr Drew's team, in response, clarified that the event organizers failed to uphold agreed terms and caused undue delays. They noted that the event, scheduled to start at 8 pm, did not commence on time, leaving Mr Drew and his team waiting until midnight.



According to Mr Drew's team, despite attempts to accommodate the organizers' requests, the event had not commenced by 1 am, and payment issues remained unresolved. Eventually, Mr Drew and his team left the venue at 1:50 am.



The artist's management condemned JamRok's allegations as baseless and accused the bar of making threats against Mr Drew and his team through social media and private messages.





In response to these claims, JamRok Bar and Event Centre initiated legal action against Mr Drew, seeking recovery of payment and damages for what they allege was a cancellation detrimental to their brand.



Mr Drew's legal representatives have demanded retractions and apologies from JamRok, warning of further legal action if the defamatory statements persist.