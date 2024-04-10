Mr. Logic calls for legal action against Broda Sammy over remarks about Nacee

Broda Sammy and Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit Mr. Logic has condemned recent comments made by gospel musician Broda Sammy, urging for legal action against what he perceives as damaging statements within the gospel music industry.

Broda Sammy's verbal attacks against fellow artiste Nacee, including insinuations that Nacee's absence would increase his award chances, sparked controversy. Mr. Logic labeled Broda Sammy a "gangster" in the industry, urging him to "slow down" and reevaluate his conduct.



During an interview on Hitz FM on April 8, 2024, Mr. Logic expressed concern over Broda Sammy's comments, questioning whether they were made in jest or seriousness. He asserted that if taken seriously, Broda Sammy should face legal repercussions for his remarks.



Mr. Logic highlighted Nacee's significant contributions to the gospel music industry, emphasizing his role in nurturing talents and promoting gospel music. He emphasized Nacee's prowess as a songwriter and singer, asserting that Broda Sammy falls short in comparison.

In addition to criticizing Broda Sammy's competitive stance, Mr. Logic condemned his remarks on colleagues' financial status. Broda Sammy's materialistic views and public statements about wealth disparity within the industry were deemed detrimental by Mr. Logic, who advocated for a shift away from such divisive narratives.



Mr. Logic called for a more supportive and collaborative approach within the gospel music scene, stressing the importance of focusing on artistic contributions rather than materialism and competition. He urged Broda Sammy and others to embrace a more positive outlook, fostering unity and growth within the industry.