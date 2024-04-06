Mr. Logic criticizes NPP's 'breaking the 8' campaign slogan

Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit and artiste manager Mr. Logic has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for adopting the campaign slogan 'breaking the 8' for the upcoming 2024 elections, stating that it is not appropriate.

Mr. Logic argued that historically, no political party in Ghana has governed for more than eight consecutive years, making the slogan problematic and potentially divisive.



He expressed concerns that if the NPP were to win in 2024 with this slogan, it could lead to accusations from the opposition parties, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC), potentially sparking unrest and violence.



In an interview with Kingdom FM, Mr. Logic emphasized that he expected more from a party like the NPP, known for its intellectual leadership, suggesting that the slogan might undermine peace and political stability.

While acknowledging that the slogan could be a political strategy to boost confidence, Mr. Logic urged for caution, emphasizing the importance of protecting national peace and constitutional norms.



The NPP's objective with the 'breaking the 8' slogan is to exceed the traditional two-term limit for presidents in Ghana, aiming to establish a new political milestone.