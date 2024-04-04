Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Mr. Logic, has expressed his unease over Ghanaians labeling Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a "liar," stating that it deeply unsettles him.

Mr. Logic justified his stance by highlighting the universal aspect of human fallibility, emphasizing that nobody can maintain absolute honesty consistently. He argued against the perception that occasional discrepancies in Dr. Bawumia's statements automatically classify him as a liar.



He voiced his discomfort with the widespread use of the "liar" tag for the vice president, stressing that such labeling is unfair, given the complexity of Dr. Bawumia's role as the second-in-command of the nation.



Furthermore, Mr. Logic urged Dr. Bawumia to exercise caution in his public statements to avoid tarnishing his reputation in the political arena.

He cautioned against the repercussions of statements conflicting with one's representation, citing the recent trend of branding Dr. Bawumia as a liar. Mr. Logic reiterated his discomfort with this characterization, deeming it unjust.



Dr. Bawumia has faced criticism from segments of the public for failing to fulfill certain promises made during political campaigns. Despite this, he remains the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 elections.