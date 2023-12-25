Mr Muzic Mensah’s ‘Obi Be Su’ featuring JBlack surpasses 100K streams on Boomplay

Mr Muzic Mensah

Source: DJ Ofori, Contributor

Mr Muzic Mensah, a Ghanaian singer based in America, is one such artist making waves in this musical journey. His recent forays into the hiplife and highlife genres are winning hearts throughout the globe.

The release of “Obi Be Su,” an outstanding single featuring J Blak, was Mr. Muzic Mensah’s big break.



The song has remarkably endured even after its formal release on digital streaming streams several months ago; Boomplay has surpassed over 10,000 streams.



This accomplishment highlights the song’s broad popularity and the musician’s ability to go from gospel to secular music with ease.



When Mr. Muzic Mensah made the decision to abandon the Gospel genre, where he had previously received praise and accolades, his career took an unexpected turn.

With “Obi Be Su,” he made his debut in the secular music world on July 6. Mensah regretted limiting himself to the Gospel genre in an open assessment of his career.



He publicly criticised executive producers and music stakeholders for showing partiality, pointing to a lack of backing in spite of significant work and expense.



Despite the difficulties he encountered in the business, Mr. Muzic Mensah shocked listeners with another enthralling song, “Joohami.”