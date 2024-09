Bobrisky also discussed his luxury items, including a 5.6 million naira wig and a 7.5 million naira

Source: Gh Celebrities

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky recently showcased his extravagant lifestyle in a video with content creator Egungun.

He displayed his 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Guard, valued at 290 million naira, and gave a tour of his opulent mansion.

Bobrisky also discussed his luxury items, including a 5.6 million naira wig and a 7.5 million naira chair, and revealed plans to have children in the next five years.



