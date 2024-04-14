Music sensation OSB Swagah joins Blue Clouds Entertainments

OSB Swagah

Source: GNA

Ghanaian record label, Blue Clouds Entertainment have signed fast-rising artiste OSB Swagah, a Hip-hop and Afrobeats artiste.

OSB Swagah, known in real life as Abdul Rahim Ismail, was born on February 23, 2003, in Tamale, Northern Region of Ghana, where he started pursuing a career in music and writing his own songs.



Blue Clouds Entertainments unveiled him by sharing a photo of the artiste on Instagram with the caption: “Welcome to the Blue Clouds Entertainments family.”



OSB Swagah became an internet sensation with his freestyle during the maiden edition of the “REAL & RAW” show hosted by DJ Slim, which saw Ghanaians music lovers applaud his energy and talent.



His music is a blend of Hiplife, Afrobeats, Hip-hop, specifically Trap music as a sub-genre of Drill music. His lyrics are in Akan, Hausa, Yoruba, and Dagbani dialects.

Dagomba is his native tongue.



Mr. Munaga M. Mohammed, the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Clouds Entertainment, welcomed the new artiste to their label, which, according to him, focuses on unearthing the next talented crop of Afropop, Trap, Reggae Dancehall, Afrobeat, Highlife, Hiplife, Hip-Hop, and R&B artistes.



According to business mogul and entrepreneur, their new artiste, OSB Swagah, will benefit from the label’s pool of resources and industry expertise, which will propel him to a wider audience.



OSB Swagah is set to release his first single under the label dubbed “Victory,” which will be available on all digital streaming platforms on April 18, 2024.