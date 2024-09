Both parties use the event to rally support for the 2024 elections.

Source: 3news

In Axim, Western Region, the Kundum festival's musical concert faces confusion due to two competing posters for the same event, each associated with different political parties.

This uncertainty, exacerbated by the lack of official response, threatens to disrupt the festival and local businesses.

Both parties use the event to rally support for the 2024 elections.



