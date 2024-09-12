Entertainment

Musician Adangba hints at suing Media General over GMB's signature song

Michael Adangba On Radio Michael Adangba

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Musician Michael Adangba has expressed frustration over Media General's alleged infringement on his intellectual property, raising the possibility of pursuing legal action under international music copyright laws.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live