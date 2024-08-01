Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Musician donates 10,000 Ghana Cedis to support sick woman

FB IMG 1722529152991 In his social media post, Omario CK revealed, “I’m adding up 10,000 Ghana cedis to the donations

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Omario CK has announced a significant donation to Mrs. Rahana Abdul Karim, who urgently needs 145,000 Ghana cedis for kyphosis surgery.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live