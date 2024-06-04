My 10th AMVCAs gown costs $11,000 – Actress Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo

Source: 3news

Actress and fashion influencer Nana Akua Addo revealed the $11,000 price tag of her stunning Gaurav Gupta gown worn at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards.

The 3D creation garnered attention for its elegance and unconventional materials.



Akua Addo also sported a Heidilee Endless Echo hat and a radiant shell-shaped clutch, completing her captivating ensemble.

She mentioned the gown has appreciated in value since purchase and attributed its popularity partly to being a referral from the same designer who dressed Cardi B.



Akua Addo shared these insights during an interview on The Day Show with Berla Mundi on June 2.



