My Ex-Husband Took His Land, House After We Divorced Because I Couldn’t Give Him A Child – Joyce Boakye Sadly Reveals

Joyce Boakye

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian actress Joyce Boakye shared in an interview that her nine-year marriage ended due to infertility, leading to the loss of valuable assets including land, a house, and a car. Now that she has given birth, she praises Ohemaa Fertile Home for their support and hopes to have twins next.





