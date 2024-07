Zie

Source: 3news

Ghanaian-American artist Zie has launched his new 7-track EP 'Kwesi', aiming to make a significant impact in music.

Featuring collaborations with Pappy Kojo and Chimini-Yoka, the project blends Ghanaian influences with contemporary pop culture.

Zie, known for his lyrical prowess and EAT brand, recently hosted a private listening session in celebration of the EP's release, focusing on media promotions in Ghana.



