My 'Oga' hit song was never a diss to Samini - KK Fosu

KK Fosu

Ghanaian musician KK Fosu has dispelled rumors suggesting that his popular song "Oga" was aimed at Samini.

For years, there had been a perception that the lyrics of the song were targeting Samini.



However, in a recent interview, KK Fosu clarified that his chart-topping track "Oga" was not intended as a dig at Samini.



He explained that the song was inspired by life's realities and not specifically directed at anyone, especially not someone he considers "family" like Samini.



"The song was not aimed at Samini. I compose all my songs based on life experiences. I write my songs after going through what life has to offer. I've consistently maintained this approach, but unfortunately, people don't seem to believe it," he shared with Onua FM, a radio station based in Accra.

KK Fosu emphasized that his songwriting process revolves around universal themes and personal experiences rather than targeting individuals.



The musician's clarification comes amidst lingering speculation and assumptions surrounding the meaning behind his popular track.



He reiterated that "Oga" was not meant to be a diss track towards Samini or anyone else, stressing the importance of interpreting his music within the broader context of life's lessons and challenges.