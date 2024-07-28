My ‘Oluman’ comment about Stonebwoy was in bad taste – Efia Odo

Efia Odo with King Promise

Source: Mynewsgh

Socialite Efia Odo has apologized to Stonebwoy for her earlier comments during the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where she suggested Stonebwoy, as an older artist, should not win Artiste of the Year.

Socialite Efia Odo has apologized to Stonebwoy for her earlier comments during the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where she suggested Stonebwoy, as an older artist, should not win Artiste of the Year. She admitted her remarks were disrespectful and expressed her belief that Stonebwoy deserves even greater recognition.





Read full article