Kweku Darlington

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian Hiplife artist Kweku Darlington, in an August 30, 2024 interview, revealed his 2023 music hiatus was due to a severe illness caused by malicious black magic from former friends.

The ordeal, affecting him physically and emotionally, aimed to confine him and hinder his career.

Darlington is now recovering and ready to return to music.



