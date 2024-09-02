Entertainment

My boyfriend pays me an allowance, and it helps me pay my domestic staff – Mercy Eke

Mercy BEze Mercy Eke

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Nigerian reality star Mercy Eke disclosed that her partner gives her an allowance to help manage her household expenses, including paying her six domestic workers.

Nigerian reality star Mercy Eke disclosed that her partner gives her an allowance to help manage her household expenses, including paying her six domestic workers. Eke clarified that this financial support is not a requirement but a voluntary gesture from her partner to ease her responsibilities.



Source: Ameyaw Debrah