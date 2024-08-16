Entertainment

My buttocks and shape are natural – Portia Asare reacts liposuction claims

Image 51.png Portia Asare

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare addressed rumors about undergoing liposuction or a Brazilian Butt Lift, clarifying that her body is natural and inherited from her mother. She emphasized that while she has specific body preferences, she supports others' choices to enhance their bodies and believes people should not be judged for it.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh