My buttocks and shape are natural – Portia Asare reacts liposuction claims

Portia Asare

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare addressed rumors about undergoing liposuction or a Brazilian Butt Lift, clarifying that her body is natural and inherited from her mother.

