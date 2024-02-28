My childhood dream was to become a footballer - Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei

Renowned actor Prince David in a an interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo revealed that his childhood ambition was to become a footballer.

The multiple award-winning actor expressed his deep-rooted desire for the sport, reflecting on his early years when he envisioned himself on the football pitch.



Prince David Osei reminisced about his days playing as a Defender for a colts club in Newtown. However, his passion for football was dampened by the superstitious practices prevalent in the game.



He recounted how he observed mysterious rituals involving the fortification of jerseys with unfamiliar substances before matches—a phenomenon commonly referred to as "Juju."



As a young boy, the actor found himself disillusioned by the mysticism surrounding football, leading to a loss of interest in pursuing a professional career in the sport.

Consequently, he redirected his focus towards an alternative path, considering a future in law as a viable option.



Despite embracing acting as his chosen profession, Prince David Osei emphasized that his aspiration of becoming a lawyer still remains a significant goal for him.



He spoke candidly about his ongoing pursuit of academic and professional endeavors outside of the entertainment industry, underscoring his determination to fulfill his aspirations beyond the realm of acting.