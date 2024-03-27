My cooking marathon aided anti-drug efforts in Northern Region - Chef Faila

Chef Faila

Renowned Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak revealed the profound impact of her Guinness World Record pursuit for the longest cooking marathon.

Speaking on TV3’s Day Show with Berla Mundi, Chef Faila emphasized that her cook-a-thon in the Northern region transcended mere culinary feats.



Acknowledging the persistent struggle against drug abuse in the Northern Region of Ghana, Chef Faila highlighted the pivotal role her cook-a-thon played in combating this societal scourge.



She noted the unprecedented involvement of drug addicts throughout the 24-hour event, where they refrained from substance abuse in adherence to the event's rules.

Reflecting on the significance of her endeavor, Chef Faila expressed a profound conviction in the positive impact it had on the community. She underscored the belief that even if her efforts had resulted in sacrifice, the enduring legacy of combating drug abuse would have justified any personal cost.



Chef Faila also drew attention to the broader societal challenges faced by Ghanaian youth, including the tragic consequences of illegal activities like terminating pregnancies and succumbing to peer pressure. Her cook-a-thon stood as a beacon of hope amidst these adversities, offering a tangible opportunity for positive change.



Commencing her culinary marathon on January 1, 2024, Chef Faila dedicated a total of 227 hours to her cause. Despite her relentless efforts, her bid for the Guinness World Record fell short due to technical violations related to rest breaks. Nonetheless, the lasting impact of her initiative reverberates as a testament to the power of community engagement in addressing pressing social issues.