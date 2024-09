50 Cent and cover art of Me and U

Source: Ghanaweekend

American rapper 50 Cent revealed he's currently obsessed with “Me & U” by Nigerian singer Tems. The song, from Tems' debut album *Born In The Wild*, has garnered international attention and controversy after winning the Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award at the 2024 BET Awards.





