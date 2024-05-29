Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Entertainment
0

My dream is to change Ghana- Shatta Wale announces Presidential ambition

ZQjktkpTURBXy82YTgzNzBlNTcyMGQ3MWU0ODA2MGI2OTkzZmM5MGNhMS5qcGeSlQMGP80CdM0BYpMFzQMWzQGu.jpeg Shatta Wale

Wed, 29 May 2024 Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has declared his intention to run for president, citing his massive fanbase and confidence in his ability to lead.

Emphasizing the need for a capable team, he plans to surround himself with knowledgeable individuals focused on development.

Crediting his father's encouragement for his political ambitions, he aims to transition from music to politics with fan support.

Shatta Wale envisions a proactive presidency, prioritizing practical solutions over rhetoric.

Confident in his ability to effect change, he calls for support from his fans as he embarks on this political journey, sparking both excitement and skepticism.

Read full article

Source: StarrFm