‘My father raised me to be a modern-day man’ – DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy with her father

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has demonstrated her appreciation for the values instilled in her, by her ‘billionaire father’, Femi Otedola.

In a post on social media platform X on Thursday, April 25, 2024, DJ Cuppy reflected on the upbringing she received from her father, emphasizing the unique manner in which he raised her.



Despite being a ‘daughter’, the accomplished entrepreneur cum disc jockey stated that her father groomed her to embody the characteristics of a modern-day man.



She wrote, “Shoutout to @realFemiOtedola for raising me to be a modern-day man even though I’m his daughter.”



Acknowledging the unconventional nature of her upbringing, DJ Cuppy highlighted the qualities instilled in her by her father, which transcended traditional gender norms.

However, DJ Cuppy’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media.



