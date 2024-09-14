Entertainment

My father tried to mould me into society’s idea of a man - Charlie Dior

IMG 20240914 134520 Charlie Dior

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: Pulseghana

Stylist and media presenter Charlie Dior discussed his father's influence on his upbringing in an upcoming episode of *The Delay Show*. Dior shared how his father’s guidance on posture and demeanor was driven by concern for his future, aiming to align him with societal expectations of masculinity.



Source: Pulseghana