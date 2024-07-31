‘My first time seeing him smile’ - Fans react to video of Jordan Ayew taking ice bath

Jordan Ayew

Source: Footballghana

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew displayed a cheerful demeanour as he participated in an ice bath alongside his teammates during their pre-season tour in the United States.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian international, who recently scored the fifth goal in Crystal Palace's impressive 6-3 win against Crawley Town last Saturday, was featured in a video posted on the club's TikTok account.



In the footage, Ayew was seen smiling while engaging in the ice bath, and when asked about the experience, he remarked, “The beginning is tough but it’s fine. It’s not easy.”

Fans expressed a range of reactions to the video, with one stating, “My first time seeing Jordan Ayew smile,” while another remarked, “That’s our hope for the 2026 World Cup, Ghana. Handle him with care bro.”



Read full article