My highest monthly revenue from Facebook is $9000 - Comedian Waris

Comedian Waris

Ghanaian comedian, Abdul Waris Umaru, popularly known as Comedian Waris, has provided insights into his earnings from content creation on various social media platforms.

Speaking on TV3’s The Afternoon Show with Anita Akufo and Godwin Namboh, Comedian Waris shared details of his revenue streams and the challenges faced by content creators in Ghana.



He disclosed that his highest monthly revenue from content generation on Facebook reached $9000, emphasising the platform's lucrative nature.



"Facebook pays more than that that is why Sabinus is who he is and Nigerians buy houses like that," he said.



Additionally, he mentioned earning between $5000 to $6000 within a week from TikTok in December the previous year.

Comedian Waris highlighted the monetisation challenges prevailing in Ghana's social media landscape, which prompted collaborations with Nigerian counterparts.



He lamented the absence of Ghana in the monetisation list, citing issues even with basic financial services like PayPal.



Regarding his initial disbelief at his Facebook income, he recounted withdrawing the money cautiously to ensure its legitimacy, stating, "I never knew I could make [huge money from Facebook]. The first time I made a huge amount from Facebook it was like a dream."



Apart from his comedy endeavours, Comedian Waris serves as a brand influencer for various companies. However, he acknowledged the complexities and expectations associated with the role, emphasising the need for mutual understanding between influencers and brands.