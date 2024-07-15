Entertainment

My husband has not been involved in any extramarital affair – A Plus’s wife

A Plus And Wife A Plus with his wife, Akosua Vee

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Akosua Vee, wife of social commentator A Plus, refuted rumors of marital trouble and denied knowledge of her husband having a child with another woman. She stated their marriage is solid and dismissed public discussions about their private life, contradicting claims made by Afia Schwarzenegger about A Plus' alleged infidelity.



Source: Mynewsgh