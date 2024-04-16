My inspiration comes from the challenges I face - Ohemaa Woyeje

Ohemaa Woyeje

Ohemaa Woyeje, a popular DJ and radio presenter at Atinka FM, has shared her journey to fame, highlighting her struggles against doubters and bullies who questioned her abilities.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ohemaa Woyeje revealed that her success was hard-earned, fueled by a determination to prove her worth despite adversity.



She explained that facing challenges and doubters motivated her to excel and push past obstacles.



"My inspiration comes from the challenges I face," she said, noting that she drew courage from those who wanted to see her fail.



Ohemaa recounted instances of bullying and sabotage from colleagues who doubted her capabilities solely because of her gender.



She emphasized her resilience, stating, "I have fought my way through till now. Sometimes, you become what you allow."

Transitioning from an MC to a renowned radio presenter and DJ, Ohemaa Woyeje has worked diligently to establish herself as a trailblazer in her field.



She aims to leave behind a legacy of originality rather than imitation, focusing on her unique voice and style.



In addition to her professional achievements, Ohemaa Woyeje has received several prestigious awards, including Best Female Radio DJ at the Ghana DJ Awards in 2021 and Radio Personality of the Year at the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards.



She is also the author of '2D Experience,' an autobiography chronicling her remarkable two-decade career in the media industry.



Currently studying Law, Ohemaa Woyeje continues to inspire others with her resilience and dedication to her craft.