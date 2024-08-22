My mother influenced my new look, kept teasing me that I’m fat – Kurl Songx

Menu ›
Entertainment
Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Ghanaian musician Kurl Songx, born Kelvin Agyekum, credited his mother’s teasing about his weight with motivating his recent transformation.
Ghanaian musician Kurl Songx, born Kelvin Agyekum, credited his mother’s teasing about his weight with motivating his recent transformation. In an interview, he shared that he began working out during the 2020 lockdown, stopped eating starchy foods, and is proud of his new look, aiming to maintain it.
Source: Mynewsgh