My mother influenced my new look, kept teasing me that I’m fat – Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Kurl Songx, born Kelvin Agyekum, credited his mother’s teasing about his weight with motivating his recent transformation.

Ghanaian musician Kurl Songx, born Kelvin Agyekum, credited his mother’s teasing about his weight with motivating his recent transformation. In an interview, he shared that he began working out during the 2020 lockdown, stopped eating starchy foods, and is proud of his new look, aiming to maintain it.





Read full article