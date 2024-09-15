‘My only regret for being ‘sidelined’ in Kumawood industry was quality content for my audience reduced’ – Mr Beautiful

Mr. Beautiful

Source: 3news

Ghanaian actor and comedian Clemet Bonney, known as Mr Beautiful, expressed regret that his sidelining in the Kumawood industry due to his support for John Mahama and the NDC meant his fans missed out on quality content. Despite this, he does not regret his political affiliation, valuing the support from Mahama's family.





