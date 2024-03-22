My parents' disapproval of my Jesus' skits led to stop - Mmebusem reveals

Mmebusem

Actor and social media sensation Mmebusem, widely recognized as ‘Ghana Jesus’ for his viral skits, has disclosed that the lack of support from his parents prompted him to suspend the production of his Christ-themed videos.

In an exclusive interview with One Ghana TV on YouTube, Mmebusem opened up about the pivotal role his parents’ disapproval played in his decision to cease his portrayal of Jesus Christ in comedic sketches.



“My parents weren’t supportive of my viral social media videos, pressuring me to seek alternative means of livelihood,” Mmebusem revealed during the interview.



He elaborated on his parents’ concerns, stating, “They were deeply concerned about the criticism I received for supposedly mocking Jesus Christ in my skits.”



Despite the cessation of his Jesus-themed content, Mmebusem reaffirmed his unwavering faith and commitment to spreading the message of Christ.

While addressing the pause in his Christ-centric skits, Mmebusem emphasized his dedication to utilizing other avenues to continue sharing his faith and reaching out to audiences.



The actor expressed his resolve to persevere in his mission of evangelism, aiming to win more souls for the Christian faith through different creative endeavors.



Mmebusem’s decision to halt his 'Ghana Jesus' skits reflects the complexities of navigating personal convictions and public reception in the realm of entertainment, underscoring the impact of familial influence on career choices and creative expression.